Clarks to switch Shrewsbury shopping centres and move into bigger store

The Clarks store in the Pride Hill Centre, Shrewsbury.

Footwear shop Clarks is to relocate from the Pride Hill Centre to a new, bigger, home in the nearby Darwin Centre.

The new store is due to open in July or August this year, with its fit-out beginning this week.

The firm will be taking over the unit which was formerly Laura Ashley.

The existing store team will transfer to the new location.

The announcement follows the recent news that The Entertainer is also moving to the Darwin Centre this summer.

Hayley Charczenko, Clarks area manager, said: “We’re excited to be moving to our new home in the Darwin Centre. We can’t wait to open and serve our customers in a brand new environment.”

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “It’s great news that Clarks is relocating to the Darwin Centre and have committed their future to Shrewsbury.

“I look forward to welcoming them to their new home and wish them every success once the new store opens.”

A number of stores have already relocated from the Pride Hill Centre to the Darwin Centre, as part of plans to develop the Pride Hill Centre and to establish the Darwin Centre as Shrewsbury's primary shopping centre.