Heritage Glass makes investment after seeing business boom

Heritage Glass Group, which is based in Monkmoor in Shrewsbury, has also been overhauling its vehicle fleet and has recently taken on new staff as the business enjoys a period of strong growth.

The business, which has been based in the county for more than 20 years, provides uPVC windows, doors and conservatories, warm roofs and fascias and soffits plus electric garage doors, secondary glazed units and timber and aluminium bi-fold doors and windows.

Anthony Randall, Heritage Glass managing director, said: "We have come out of Covid probably a lot stronger than we went in.

"We have spent £50,000 on redeveloping our Monkmoor showroom which features our latest projects and we have created a digital zone where you can put in a postcode and see a house in real time rather than go out to a property to give a quote.

"We have also changed our fleet of vehicles with Furrows in Shrewsbury depicting our brand."

Heritage Glass has also recently received industry recognition.

"We have won platinum status and are the first platinum dealer in the UK, which we are very proud of," Mr Randall said.

"You have to meet a menu of standards such as owning your own premises and having a full waste policy."

Whilst many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Mr Randall said he was delighted that his family firm has been able to thrive.

"We have a full order book going forward and I am very proud of my team who have done a fantastic job.

"Not only have we been able to keep staff on, we have increased it by two. We have also promoted two of them internally to directors.

"We have invested a lot and we are fortunate to have a lot in reserve to be able to do so.

"Luckily we have partnered with large suppliers and have been able to satisfy all our clients through Covid.