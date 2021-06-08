Funeral director joins with estate planning expert to offer free advice sessions

Ian McDougal, director at WRR Pugh and Son Funeral Directors in Shrewsbury with David Raybould, Willmakers of the Midlands based in Newport

It is hoped the sessions hosted by WRR Pugh & Son Funeral Directors in Shrewsbury and Will Makers of the Midlands, based in Newport, will encourage people to think about their future and avoid the problems which can often arise from the death of a loved one.

The advice sessions are totally free with no obligation and the first, focussing on probate, will be held on June 30 at WRR Pugh & Son’s base in Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury.

WRR Pugh & Son is a fourth generation family-owned business which has been serving the people of Shropshire for more than 130 years. Telford-based Will Makers of the Midlands was founded by David Raybould more than 20 years ago and specialises in will writing, trusts and probate services.

Ian McDougall, director of WRR Pugh & Son’s, said: “We are only too aware of the problems people often face after a funeral with finances and probate and we often wish families could have been better informed.

“The emotion of a bereavement is hard enough but the situation can be made even more difficult when a loved one dies with no plans in place – which is why we think these free advice sessions will prove invaluable to families.

“The first will be on probate and will be held at our premises in Longden Coleham on June 30. Future sessions will cover power of attorney and wills. We were always keen for the meetings to take place face-to-face and with restrictions due to lift on June 21, thought it best to plan our first one for just after this date.

“There will be no obligation on anyone attending – we are just keen for people to take advantage of the free advice which we hope will benefit them in the future.”

Mr Raybould said: “People are more aware than ever about the importance of funeral planning and estate planning. Nobody knows what is around the corner and it is vital to protect assets for future generations in good time.

“But there are still many who simply don’t want to think about dying and keep pushing the subject to the back of their minds. The consequences of this could cause major difficulties for those closest to them – which is why it’s important to think about it now.

“The sessions in partnership with WRR Pugh will be an ideal opportunity for people to come along and find out what they should be thinking about. We will be able to provide answers to a range of questions that people will probably never have thought of and might just help prevent unnecessary problems for your loved ones in the future.”