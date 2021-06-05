Warm weather brings a boost for Shropshire businesses

Park Hall is one of the venues benefitting from the warmer weather this week

While businesses across Shropshire have enjoyed an influx of happy customers since lockdown rules were relaxed, the weather has meant that they have been starved of the maximum potential, with some punters not prepared to brave the rain and the cold.

However, half term week has seen largely warm and pleasant conditions, and lockdown fatigued families have been making the most of the opportunity to get back out there.

For pubs the weather has proved a significant boost, with James Hopkins from The Brooklands in Shrewsbury saying the town's pubs were all enjoying the boost – even if trade was still below what they would have seen in the pre-Covid world.

He said: "We've done really well to be fair. I've been speaking to the landlord at the Dun Cow and he's had a stonking week as well. People really went for it. Hopefully the weather stays sunny and it keeps going.

"At the moment if you try and book a table in town everywhere's full, so I think that's worked in our favour because we've picked up a lot of people that would have otherwise been in town.

"I'm probably 20 tables down on what we could do, but we're a big pub. It's probably quite difficult for the smaller restaurants and pubs."

Meanwhile Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry has also been reaping the benefits of a few warmer days.

Although limited in numbers because of Covid restrictions, Martyn Hughes, co-owner and co-director of the visitor attraction said they had been full to capacity.

He said: "With the weather being as it is, we've been very fortunate. We have limited numbers at the moment to make sure everyone is safe, but we've been full to those numbers. Visitors have to book ahead at the moment.

"People are fully aware of what needs to be done with social distancing and hand sanitising.

"We've got a new goat area which has been very popular with children.