Training awards are launched

Cambrian Training Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards 2020. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Cambrian Training Company is seeking entries for its annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on July 28.

Entries open on June 7 and candidates for the awards have until July 9 to submit their applications.

Download an application form at www.cambriantraining.com/wp/en/awards-partnerships/ and return to ceri.nicholls@cambriantraining.com.

Entries are being sought for the following award categories: Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice, Higher Apprentice, Outstanding Individual, Micro Employer (up to nine employees), Small Employer (10 to 49 employees). Medium Employer (50 to 249 employees), Large Employer (250 to 4,999 employees) and Macro Employer (5,000 plus employees).

Employers and learners must be engaged with programmes delivered by the company to be nominated for awards. With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships across Wales.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government.

“We are seeking entries from learners and businesses that have shown a unique approach to training and development and have demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity,” said Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager.