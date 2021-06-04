Keynote speaker announced for county tech conference

Andrew Griffiths MP

Andrew Griffiths MP, the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion, will be speaking at the Tech Severn 2021 Conference, taking place online on June 16 and 17.

The event is is aimed at businesses and the public across Shropshire,

Mr Griffiths was appointed by the UK Prime Minister to engage and mobilise the UK’s business community on Net Zero and showcase “UK plc” as a global leader in tackling climate change in the run up to COP26.

He was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from January 2018 to July 2018.

He also served as the Prime Minister’s Chief Business Adviser between July and December 2019.

The conference brings together a line up of keynote speakers on technology, sustainability, biodiversity and Government policy.

Speakers taking part include Dr Vian Sharif – Head of Sustainability at FNZ, Steve Backshall – wildlife expert and TV presenter, Ellen Wilson – Sustainability and Smart Cities at Microsoft, and Sarah Tennison – Head of Clean Growth at Innovate UK

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “Tech Severn 2021 promises to be an unmissable event and I’m pleased that we have managed to secure yet another influential keynote speaker.

“We as a council are working hard towards net-zero carbon emissions with projects like the development of solar farms to provide renewable, clean energy; making the buildings that we own more energy efficient; investing in electric vehicle infrastructure; and planting trees, which capture and store carbon as well as creating cleaner air in our communities and thriving habitats for wildlife.

“There is still a long way to go in our work to protect our planet, but we are committed to helping Shropshire reduce its carbon footprint.”