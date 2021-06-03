Welshpool company in recruitment drive

Invertek Drives

The company, which designs and manufactures variable frequency drives used to control electric motors, has reported record sales and growth in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Last month it produced its two millionth variaable frequency drive.

It’s already expanding its Research and Development and Innovation teams as part of a growth strategy and this month it began recruiting more production staff at its global manufacturing and assembly facility at the Offa’s Dyke Business Park, Buttington, near Welshpool, Powys.

Assembly Production Operatives roles and a Logistics Operative are now being recruited to cope with demand for its products globally.

“We export around 90 per cent of our VFDs and demand globally has been phenomenal. Our drives create accurate motor control which leads to energy savings in the applications they are used in,” said Rhydian Welson, Sales and Marketing Director at Invertek.

“With more regulations coming globally to cut CO2 emissions, businesses are looking at ways to cut these as well as reducing energy usage and costs.

“We’re recruiting more production operatives to cater for this demand in addition to the investment we’re making in our research and design teams to create ever more efficient VFD technology.”

The company employs 240 staff at its global headquarters in Welshpool and around 270 globally. Products are exported globally to more than 80 countries through a network of sales partners.