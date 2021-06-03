Poundland extends online trial

Poundland's Customer Support Centre in Walsall

The pilot – based out of Walsall-based Poundland’s new fulfilment centre in Cannock – was quietly tested earlier in the year by 18,000 colleagues and selected guests, offering more than 2,500 products for home delivery.

After a positive response, the service was last month offered to another 1.8 million households in Birmingham and Walsall postcodes. Now it is being rolled-out to postcodes in Dudley, Wolverhampton and Stoke-on-Tren as well.

The new postcodes include Wolverhampton (WV1-WV98), Dudley (DY1-DY14) and Stoke-on-Trent (ST1-ST21),

Wolverhampton postcode areas include Bilston, Bridgnorth and Willenhall, the Dudley postcode areas take in Tipton, Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Bewdley, Kidderminster, Kingswinford, and Stourport-on-Seven.

Stoke-on-Trent postcode areas include Stafford, Penkridge Stone and Uttoxeter.

Customers visiting Poundland’s pilot online service at poundland.co.uk/shop can use a postcode checker and if their postcode is a match they are automatically passed through to the shop without any need to register.

All the items available online are at the same price as those found in Poundland’s 850 stores and will be delivered for a flat fee of £4 regardless of the order size.

Initial categories available to buy online include grocery, gardening, entertainment and DIY, PEP&CO Home, health and beauty, household and pet, stationery and crafts.

Poundland has partnered with Hermes to provide logistics services as it extends the pilot.