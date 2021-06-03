Will Nankivell

It specialises in preventative lift maintenance, repairs, breakdowns and modernisations to all types of lifts together with new installations across the Midlands and Welsh Regions. The company was founded in August 2003 and has enjoyed steady growth ever since. At present the company employs 12 people and now have the opportunity for a new lift engineer apprentice having experienced the benefits of their recently qualified engineer who qualified through an apprenticeship.

Will Nankivell started work with Belvidere Lifts on January 7, 2016, and has completed NVQ Level 2 in electroctechnical technology and NVQ Level 3 in electrotechnical systems at Shrewsbury College then finally completed his NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Lift Servicing on August 22 last year.

As a qualified lift engineer, Will can respond to emergency breakdown call-outs, carry out routine maintenance and carry out minor repairs all under the close supervision of managing director Steve Nankivell who said: “Will has worked extremely hard over the last four years to complete his apprenticeship and achieve his Level 3 in lift maintenance. It’s taken a big commitment from Will along with our company who have supported his development to gain the skills and experience needed to carry out his duties safely and to a high standard. We are very proud of him and as a company it bodes well that we are training good engineers for the future.”

Will said of his training: “I’m very pleased to have completed by my Level 3 in lift maintenance, it has been a lengthy process but worth it to progress my career in lifts. I’m very grateful for the support of Steve and all members of Belvidere Lifts and look forward to developing my skills through further experience.”

Steve said: “Due to the success of Will we are very keen to offer a new opportunity to an apprentice who can start their career in engineering. We are very passionate about developing our staff and by offering a local person this opportunity it not only allows us to train and develop a new employee into the sector but also supports in helping a local person onto the career ladder."