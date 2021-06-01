Shaun Carvill

Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad has been awarded the International Standards Organisation (ISO) 27001 security certification across all its operations.

It is one of the most stringent certifications to achieve and is considered the global gold standard in information security.

Managing director Shaun Carvill said he was extremely proud to have been awarded the certification.

“We have worked extremely hard to ensure all our processes, procedures and management systems meet the requirements of this global standard,” he said.

“It’s an arduous – yet crucial – process given the increasing volume of cyber-attacks and rising costs of data breaches across the globe.

"Information is at the heart of everything we do and protecting it is of paramount importance to us.

“While many businesses may work to the ISO 27001 framework for best practice, not all organisations receive official accreditation, so we are delighted to be going the extra mile for our customers.”