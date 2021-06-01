Trio of new appointments for Shropshire care provider

Margaret Rees, Louise Brockway and Helen Woodvine take on new finance roles at Coverage Care Services

Helen Woodvine, who has 25 years of experience in management and accounting, has been promoted to the role of director of finance at Coverage Care Services.

She has been part of the finance team at the organisation for 18 years and previously held the position of head of finance.

Helen has overall responsibility for the financial management of Coverage Care’s 12 homes and will also manage the company’s finances as the care sector gradually recovers from one of its most challenging years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to take on this new senior role having worked for Coverage Care Services for a significant period throughout my career. The company has an excellent reputation across Shropshire for providing high quality care to older people and I look forward to continuing to work with such an established company.”

Helen leads a small team, within which, there has also been two other notable appointments including Louise Brockway, who has taken on the role of management accountant.

Louise has worked at Coverage Care since 2015 and specialises in payroll. She is CIPP qualified and has previous experience in financial analysis and payroll management.

Furthermore, Margaret Rees has been promoted to finance team leader after five years with the company. Before joining the Coverage Care team, Margaret worked for the NHS in financial management and accounting roles for 20 years.

CEO David Coull said: “We are extremely pleased to have made these new appointments within the finance team. Helen, Louise and Margaret are huge assets to the organisation and together bring a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, their expertise will be invaluable.

“We offer some of the best care home provision in the county and our staff have done an incredible job of making sure all our residents have continued to receive the highest level of care and compassion possible, despite often operating in challenging circumstances.