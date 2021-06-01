Mia Carter, director of membership at Shropshire Chamber

The two-day event is being held virtually over two days, on June 16 and 17, and will bring together an impressive roster of senior political figures ‘in conversation’ sessions, panels, workshops and keynote addresses.

The conference is built around a theme of ‘Return to Prosperity and Growth’.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is offering companies chance to book tickets through its website. Full details are at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events-overview/bcc-global-annual-conference-2021.

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, said: “The British Chambers of Commerce flagship annual conference is one of the main events in the business calendar.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for Shropshire businesses to hear from some of the most powerful and influential figures in politics, and the UK economy. It promises to be a thought-provoking two days.”

She added: “The programme includes inspiring interviews with some incredible young entrepreneurs that are putting innovation and sustainability at the heart of their business models, and expanding their global footprint with exciting, new products and services.

“And in the days leading up to it, and during the event, there will also be the opportunity to network with other delegates through the BCC’s new virtual platform, allowing Shropshire businesses to browse the delegate list, form connections, start conversations and make contacts.”

The first day will open with Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, the President of the BCC, and will be followed by a senior government speaker.

There will also be an expert panel discussion around our increasing reliance on tech and innovation, and how they are drivers for economic recovery.

Day two will see business leaders and experts addressing big topics such as net zero, the levelling-up agenda and how we need to update our skills base to adapt to the future of work.

The line-up includes the BCC’s incoming Director General, Shevaun Haviland, and Rt Hon Edward Miliband MP, former Labour Party leader, will join for the political keynote session.

Mia said: “The conference will be covering topics which all Shropshire businesses can relate to – such as diversity in leadership, and how to address the weaknesses in our skills base to prepare for new ways of working.