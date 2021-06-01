My Workwear supports children’s charity Hope House

Nicky Eyes, Hope House fundraising manager at the starting point of the virtual walk

Most recently it have been supporting Hope House in the launch of its new fundraising event, the Midsummer Walk.

After an unprecedented year of lockdowns and limitations, many charities have suffered from the inability to hold their normal fundraising events.

However, Hope House has looked to technology to help and has been running virtual activities. The latest event, taking place in June, is a Midsummer Walk, supported by Telford-based MyWorkwear, and encourages everyone to ‘walk their way out of lockdown’. Those involved will walk 75 miles throughout June to raise vital funds for the children's hospice. The 75 miles is the equivalent of a journey from Conwy Castle in North Wales to the Hope House offices in Oswestry.

Hope House Children’s Hospices make sure that no one faces the death of their child alone. They support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died. It costs £6.5 million every year to run their services but only 12-15 per cent comes from statutory sources so fundraising is key for the charity to reach every child, mum, dad, brother and sister who needs their help.

James Worthington, managing director of My Workwear, said: "We were approached by Hope House who were looking for a business to help them with the event. Obviously we were more than happy to add our support and have produced goody bags for all those who are raising money for this fabulous charity."