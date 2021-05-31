New Subway to open at Meole Brace Retail Park

The new store is set to open in Mid July.

Subway has said that it intends to open a new shop at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury – with plans to open by mid July.

Mike Gries, director of Subway in Shropshire, said it had been a long-held ambition to open a shop at the retail park.

He said: “We’ve been in negotiations for a location on Meole Brace Retail Park, on and off, for the past eight years, so it’s great to get this deal over the line.

"We’re excited to bring our delicious, hand-crafted sandwiches to the customers of Meole Brace. The store is being built now in our market leading Fresh Forward design and we look forward to welcoming customers mid-July”.

Mr Gries said the move would create a number of jobs and the company is "actively recruiting at all levels for this new location".

Mr Gries added that the company had continued to trade throughout the difficulties of the pandemic – with home delivery proving a successful option.

He said: "The delivery option has been great for us throughout lockdown, but we’re seeing a strong return of in-store sales.