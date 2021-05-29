Grants available for Powys businesses still affected by lockdown

Councillor Aled Davies

A further package of business support is being made available through Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund.

It offers cash grants of between £2,500 and £10,000 to help eligible businesses, social enterprises and charities and supply chain businesses with their operating costs, excluding staff wages, from until the end of June.

Powys County Council will administer the grants to businesses with a turnover of less than £85,000, and those with a turnover greater than £85,000 will receive their grant from Welsh Government.

With restrictions now easing the criteria is more focused than previously and eligible businesses will need to apply online.

Businesses need to show a reduced turnover of 60 per cent or more for this may and June compared with May and June 2019, as a direct result of ongoing Covid restrictions.

Those who may be eligible inlcude those forced to close, unable to open indoors, those catering exclusively for weddings and events or supply chain businesses for those categories.

"Councillor Aled Davies, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance, said: “It’s great to see our county opening up again after many months of lockdown, but there are still some businesses that are affected by the remaining restrictions.