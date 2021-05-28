Müller farmers to get milk price increase

By James Pugh

Dairy giant Müller has confirmed that it will increase the milk price it offers to farmers from July.

Müller's plant in Market Drayton
Dairy farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme, which aims to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact, will receive a milk price of 29p per litre from July 1, a 0.75ppl increase.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “Markets remain stable at present enabling us to make this increase from July. We will continue to monitor supply and demand in the coming months.”

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

