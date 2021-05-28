Müller's plant in Market Drayton

Dairy farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme, which aims to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact, will receive a milk price of 29p per litre from July 1, a 0.75ppl increase.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “Markets remain stable at present enabling us to make this increase from July. We will continue to monitor supply and demand in the coming months.”