Grants are back after striking a chord with kids

Tesco Extra in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, is running the Tesco Community Grants scheme, which gives shoppers the chance to vote on worthy causes in the town.

Customer in-store voting is expected to return from Thursday, July 1, and every time you shop you will be offered a blue token to vote and decide which of the three groups selected receives which level of funding.

The three projects will be voted on for three months at a time and the project that receives the most votes will receive £1,500, second place £1,000 and third place £500.

To find out more information and apply visit tescocommunitygrants.org.uk.

Sundorne Infants and Primary School was a recent recipient of £1,000, which went towards music equipment. Year Two teacher Laura Samuels said: "The money has enabled the school to invest in class sets of recorders, drums, xylophones and tambourines. They have also been able to purchase stave boards so that the children can compose and write their own compositions.