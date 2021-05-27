Digital marketing apprentices wanted in Shropshire

Sophie Coombs, digital account manager at J&PR

It comes as many organisations have re-evaluated their communication and marketing methods, and have made better use of IT during the past 12 months.

Sophie Coombs started her digital marketing apprenticeship with J&PR, a public relations and marketing agency, in December 2019 after dropping out of university.

She wasn’t enjoying her university course but feels that her apprenticeship was the right thing for her and has set her on the right career path.

Like many apprentices, Sophie’s training was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, however, with hard work and regular support from her trainer and her employer, she was delighted to achieve a distinction in her end point assessment.

Following the completion of her apprenticeship, Sophie has progressed within J&PR and is now a digital account manager supporting clients with their digital marketing campaigns.

She said that everything she now does as part of her role was developed during her apprenticeship and has provided the foundations for her full-time job.

"Everything I learned during my apprenticeship, I now do every day so is invaluable to me," she said. "The apprenticeship with SBC Training was fantastic, providing excellent training and support from my trainer who supported my well-being and treated me with respect as my own person. I would really recommend this route.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Sophie’s achievements are a great example of what can be achieved."

She added: “I have found an increasing interest from employers in recruiting digital marketing apprentices. Many young people use social media and IT in their everyday lives, along with their creative minds the digital marketing apprenticeship is an incredible step onto the career ladder."

Apprenticeship opportunities currently available include at The Needham Group in Whitchurch, Lowfield Timber near Welshpool, and Furrows of Shrewsbury.

Anyone who is interested can email their CV to tiffany.walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk.