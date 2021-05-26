Müller and Lidl relaunch fixed price option for supplying farmers

Müller's site in Market Drayton

Following the completion of its first three-year fixed price contract, the new long term initiative will continue to see Müller supply fresh milk to the majority of Lidl’s British stores and is designed to help dairy farmers in Britain manage price volatility and gain long term financial certainty.

From July 1, Müller Direct farmers will have the option to secure up to 50 per cent of their milk supply at a 29p per litre fixed price, for three years. The remainder of the volume they produce will attract the market related Müller Direct milk price.

The move is part of an ongoing partnership between Lidl GB and Müller Milk & Ingredients, which will see the dairy company continue to support Lidl’s Grassroots Dairy Partnership. This provides a network for the next generation of dairy farmers on Lidl’s contract to engage directly with the discounter, as well as with their own peers, to overcome challenges facing the sector.

Over the next 12 months, the Grassroots Partnership will support dairy farmers in the programme to help reduce on-farm carbon emissions. It will also offer young farmers the opportunity to collaborate with those working in other sectors within Lidl’s supply chain as part of an information exchange effort to share best practice.

The vast majority of Müller Direct farmers are also now part of the Müller Advantage programme, which incentivises them to address a range of important issues for consumers and customers, such as herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are delighted to extend our long term partnership with Lidl GB. Our fixed price option will help farmers by giving them stability and confidence in their future operations.”

Ryan McDonnell, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, said: “We’re pleased to announce this new offer and to be continuing our long-term partnership with Müller, which will create security of supply for our farmers and bring the best of British to our customers.