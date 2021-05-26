Mary battles the odds to keep her business on track

Mary Evans

Mary Evans had to cope not only with Covid threatening her livelihood but also being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 27-year-old graduated from Harper Adams in 2015 and gained experience in roles at John Deere UK and AGCO dealer RVW Pugh. In 2019 she made the decision to start her own business, ME Marketing and Events.

She secured key clients, completing various marketing activities. But then Covid hit in March 2020 and a few months later, Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer, putting the business future at risk.

“Within the space of seven days, I had lost 80 per cent of my client base due to them being predominantly in the hospitality industry. It was a fight or flight scenario,” she said.

Mary Evans in chemo

Growing up around farming and with a passion for agricultural machinery, Mary felt the resilience of agriculture could help when moving the business forward positively. Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer, she worked on growing her client base while having treatment including chemotherapy.

“I wanted to keep my brain active and this was important in aiding my mental health during treatment," she said.

"Don’t get me wrong, there were some really tough times but I am proud that I managed to service my existing client base as well as acquire a number of large new accounts.”

After a rebranding in January 2021, Mary decided to specialise in the agriculture and tourism industries, drawing on her knowledge and contacts.