Butcher fulfils late mother’s dream opening new fine food shop

By Toby NealWellingtonBusinessPublished:

A new fine food shop has opened in the heart of a town following an £80,000 investment programme.

Anthony Nicholls and his team outside his new shop in Wellington
Anthony Nicholls and his team outside his new shop in Wellington

Anthony Nicholls has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to launch the venture in Wellington – in defiance of High Street trends.

Creating at least three new jobs, Anthony’s of Wellington butchery and farm shop in Market Street, formerly Ken Francis butcher’s, will specialise in high-class locally-sourced food and now employs a team of 10.

“It has been a dream for many years to open my own business,” said Anthony, who previously worked for now-retired town butcher Ken Francis for 32 years.

“It was my mum, who sadly passed away last year aged 90, who always wanted to run a shop but she never realised that aim.

“I am now using my inheritance from her to plough into the new business and we are pleased to have secured such a prime location in the heart of Wellington.”

The premises has benefited from a £80,000 refurb, including insulation, rewiring and replacement lighting.

Business
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News