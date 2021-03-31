Butcher fulfils late mother’s dream opening new fine food shop

Anthony Nicholls and his team outside his new shop in Wellington

Anthony Nicholls has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to launch the venture in Wellington – in defiance of High Street trends.

Creating at least three new jobs, Anthony’s of Wellington butchery and farm shop in Market Street, formerly Ken Francis butcher’s, will specialise in high-class locally-sourced food and now employs a team of 10.

“It has been a dream for many years to open my own business,” said Anthony, who previously worked for now-retired town butcher Ken Francis for 32 years.

“It was my mum, who sadly passed away last year aged 90, who always wanted to run a shop but she never realised that aim.

“I am now using my inheritance from her to plough into the new business and we are pleased to have secured such a prime location in the heart of Wellington.”