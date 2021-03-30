Reconomy continues transformational growth strategy with Eurokey acquisition

Based in Leicester and founded in 1995, Eurokey provides commodity trading and reprocessing services to commercial customers in the UK and internationally, helping clients to meet their demands for the supply of recycled material in manufacturing and production.

With the addition of Eurokey, the Reconomy Group’s annualised turnover is in excess of £550 million.

Reconomy’s CEO, Paul Cox, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the acquisition of Eurokey and welcome their team into the Reconomy family.

"The business has a great track record of success and brings considerable expertise and additional capabilities into the group.

"We will now be able to support even more of the requirements of our core UK customers and also scale up as part of our ambitious international expansion plans. I’m sure that with our shared focus on providing great customer service and delivering operational excellence through technology, Reconomy and Eurokey are going to make a big impact on driving the circular economy”.