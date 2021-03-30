Dave Edwards, Mitchell Gough and Ben Wootton

Q Financial Services, which launched in 2016 and has headquarters at Haygate Road in Wellington, is to open its second office at The Old School House, 4 St Austin’s Friars, just off Lower Claremont Bank.

Q Financial Services specialises in arranging mortgages, life and critical illness protection, corporate protection, accident and income protection, and building and contents insurance.

It also provides wealth management, dealing with pensions and investments, while it is also an expert in all aspects of commercial finance.

Dave Edwards, one of the company’s six directors, said opening a second Shropshire office is an exciting step for the company and will also create new job opportunities.

He said: “We have grown over the last four years to owning our own office in Wellington and having a team of more than 20.

“It’s incredible just how quickly it’s progressed, but a lot of hard work has been put in by the directors and staff.

"It's now so exciting to be in a strong enough position to expand by moving into Shrewsbury and to also create more jobs.

“We are fully expecting the Shrewsbury office to grow just like it has in Wellington, where the branch has developed very quickly.”

Mr Edwards, who is also a footballer for Shrewsbury Town, added: “Shrewsbury is my home town and it’s where I and the other directors have always wanted to take the business.

"I know we provide a really good service and to be able to do that in both Shrewsbury and Wellington is really exciting.

“Shrewsbury town centre is a very unique and special place. You only have to look at the vast number of independent businesses in Shrewsbury compared to other towns and cities across the UK.

“Once we found this building, which looks beautiful and is set over two floors, we felt that it was the perfect place for us.”

Mitchell Gough, a fellow director at Q Financial Services, added: “I am delighted with our expansion into Shrewsbury. Personally, it’s great to go back to a town where I had many happy years in financial services.

"We already work alongside some great business partners in the town and hope to further develop those relationships and create new ones, so that we can be as successful in Shrewsbury as we are in the Telford area.

"I look forward to working alongside our team in Shrewsbury to make the office a success.”

The Shrewsbury branch, which is scheduled to open in April, will be managed by Ben Wootton.

He said: “Being given the opportunity to run the branch in my home town is really exciting and I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to bringing everything we offer at Q in Wellington to the people of Shrewsbury.

“I’m so impressed with how the whole team at Q has dealt with the last 12 months during the pandemic.

"The housing market has been much stronger than expected, which has helped, and the fact that Q has still been able to grow in these times is impressive.