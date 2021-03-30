Marches export event hailed a huge success

David Caine

More than 50 companies took part in the Meet the Buyer event on March 24 with 20 separate countries represented at the virtual showcase.

It was organised by David Caine, the specialist food and drink adviser appointed to cover the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership region and Worcestershire, who works with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber along with the Department for International Trade (DIT).

David said 51 companies had registered for the event, with 40 buyers from 20 countries being shown some of the finest food and drink produce from the region. More than 140 meetings had taken place between producers and buyers as a direct result of the event.

“We were very pleased both with the quality and quantity of the produce we were able to showcase at what was a really fantastic event,” said David.

“The feedback we have received both from producers from this area and the buyers from all over the world has been highly positive and we are confident that profitable new relationships have been formed.

“International export markets are hugely important to the food and drink sector and we want to encourage as many producers as possible across Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire to break into overseas sales.”

David said the event had also been attended by eight separate DIT advisers based in overseas countries.

“With our network of contacts and advisers all over the world, DIT can help any company meet its export ambitions and open up new markets,” he added.

David has been working across the Marches LEP area to help provide specialist support to smaller, new and novice exporters to help them develop new markets.