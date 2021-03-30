Iconsys managing director Nick Darrall with newly-appointed Tim Munn

The move into its purpose built 17,500 sq ft headquarters in Stafford Park will also create over 10 additional jobs, adding to the current 50 strong workforce.

The move has been backed by a £150,000 grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Marches Building Investment Grant Scheme.

Meanwhile, the firm is ramping up its operations in the maritime industry with the appointment of Tim Munn as consultant for business development in marine and ports.

Married father of two Munn, aged 42, joins iconsys after spending nearly 15 years at global OEM ABB latterly as head of sales for marine and ports.

Iconsys managing director Nick Darrall said he is pleased to welcome Tim to the team to reinforce the company's 2020 plus growth strategy.

He said iconsys is aiming to grow its turnover in the next four years and strengthen its market share in key industry sectors such as marine.

Mr Darrall said iconsys works across industries including steel, pulp and paper, automotive, construction and intralogistics, but sees marine and ports as an important area for future growth.

“Iconsys already has a proud history of building integrated power and control systems for ‘back of deck’ applications for ships and in ports but, we are only scratching the surface of what we offer into the marine sector,” he said.

“Bringing in Tim, with his background in marine automation with ABB and his work as co-chair of National Maritime’s SME working group, we want to catapult iconsys into green propulsion solutions and electrical and controls infrastructure for zero emission vessels. We feel that iconsys is a sleeping giant in the maritime sector. We have a huge amount to offer and can help customers improve efficiency and reduce overheads by offering bespoke solutions.”

Mr Munn said he is delighted to join such a fast-growing company and collaborate with established propulsion engineering partners XDM Controls, to help shape iconsys’ offering into maritime to fit the zero-carbon agenda.

“We want to grow iconsys into the maritime propulsion space offering purpose built integrated power and propulsion systems,” he said. “A big benefit iconsys has is its flexibility to offer a vast range of equipment from all the main global OEMs having OEM partner approvals. But the twist is that iconsys is totally independent and by using our new combined expertise we can help customers find the green propulsion solution tailored to their needs. Another big benefit, that really attracted me to work with iconsys, is its purpose-built cloud infrastructure for remote monitoring of power and automation systems. This enables us to offer the latest digital efficiencies.”

Mr Munn said iconsys will initially be targeting its propulsion systems at shipyards, and boat owners operating, small to medium vessels. He said the solutions are especially suited to windfarm vessels, patrol boats and short sea ferries powered by electric using either batteries or fuel cells. He said another prime area for growth was shore to ship power systems, an area it is seeing increased demand from port companies across the UK and overseas.