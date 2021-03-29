Tenpin in great shape for reopening

Ten Entertainment plans to reopen its Tenpin centres on May 17

The group operates 46 family entertainment centres, including at Dudley, Stafford and Telford.

Its results for the 52 weeks to December 27 included 11 weeks of normal trading conditions, 25 weeks of closure and 16 weeks of disrupted trading due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ten says it is well positioned for growth and expansion post Covid and the business is operationally fit for purpose with all local management and teams remaining in place

Total sales for the year were down 56.9 per cent to £36.3 million. It made a loss after tax of £12.2m from a £9m profit the year before

The intention is to reopen all centres on May 17 based on the Government's road map.

Chairman Nick Basing will be stepping down in September and will remain in place until then to oversee the appointment and handover to the new chairman and the relaunch of the business.

"As my fantastic journey with the business draws to a close, and I start a new chapter in my career, I look forward to guiding Ten Entertainment through a successful reopening in May and setting the business back on the path to growth before handing over the reins to my successor."

Graham Blackwell, chief executive, said: "2020 has been extremely challenging but we can be proud of the way we have protected the long-term future of the business. We progress towards the reopening of hospitality and leisure with a business that is fit and ready and more digitally driven than ever before.