Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary year, launched the scheme.

Payroll giving is a simple and tax-efficient way for employees to donate regularly to the charity through their salary, whilst employers can enhance their corporate social responsibility.

For those looking to make Midlands Air Ambulance their charity of choice, the donations raised through payroll giving goes towards the company’s donation, and the administrative costs related are tax deductible.

Employees can choose to donate as much or as little as they like, and as the donation is made prior to tax, HMRC will increase the amount donated at no extra cost.

For example, a £10 donation will cost the employee just £8, and HMRC add in the difference.

To allow for the scheme to take place, employers simply sign up with a HMRC-registered payroll giving agency and advertise the opportunity to employees.

The payroll department can then send the donations to the chosen payroll giving agency, who will handle the transfer of funds to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

National law firm DLA Piper is registered to an approved agency.

Positive

Alistair Smith, associate at DLA Piper, said: “The reason I signed up is because Midlands Air Ambulance is such a great cause and makes a huge difference to many people within the wider Midlands region.

“Payroll giving is really easy to do and means that it is something I just do not have to think about each month, which is great.”

Samantha Lewis, team coordinator at DLA Piper, echoed Alistair’s thoughts.

She said: “I was astonished to find out that Midlands Air Ambulance is only able to run due to charitable donations.

"If I can help in a small way to ensure that this vital service remains available should any one of us need it, then I am happy to do so.

"Payroll giving is an easy way to donate without even noticing, financially, that you are helping to make a difference.”

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Payroll giving is a straight-forward way for employers to involve employees in their corporate social responsibility, and a cost-effective approach to increasing the donations made to our lifesaving service.

“We’ve already had positive feedback from those who have chosen to get involved, and I’d encourage anyone to help support our vital medical emergency service across the six counties we cover, by looking into payroll giving as a regular opportunity for their employees.”