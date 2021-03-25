Covid business grants to Shropshire firms hit £179 million

For firms starved of the ability to trade the grants, issued by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council, have proved vital throughout three successive national lockdowns.

Shropshire Council has handed out £130 million, while Telford & Wrekin has issued £49 million.

Business owners, politicians, and industry representatives say the level of support would have been inconceivable just 12 months ago, and will give the county’s cash-starved firms a fighting chance as lockdown lifts over the coming weeks.

Matt Potts, business growth and inward investment manager at Shropshire Council, said: “We have been working extremely hard to process grants to support the county’s businesses over the past 12 months – and reaching £130 million is a real milestone.

“We endeavour to ensure every eligible business has received the support they need and urge those who have not yet applied to do so before the deadlines.”

Councillor Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for assets, economic growth and Regeneration, said that he hoped the support would allow businesses to be in a position to get back on track as quickly as possible when restrictions lift.

Safety measures

Councillor Charmley added: “We all know it has been a difficult time for business, for everyone, and the government has handed down this money and in 12 months Shropshire Council has given out £130m.”He added: “It has never replaced the lost revenue for businesses over the 12 months but it is to try and close that gap and continue to trade and hopefully next month, in six weeks' time, depending on the type of business, there will be people back into town centres and back to some form of normality, and business can trade and do what they are so good at.”

James Hitchin, landlord of The Alb in Shrewsbury, said the support in grants, and furlough, had meant they should be able to “hit the ground running” when they reopen on April 12.

He said: “They were a big help. Any support from government, that helps us maintain our staff and make sure the business has been able to run safely and sensibly is helpful.

“The most important thing the grants have done for us is to enable us to put in the sort of measures we wanted to, not just the bare minimum – ensuring we had an app and safety measures to protect the public and the staff.”

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said the county’s councils should be commended for setting up systems to hand out so many grants from a standing start.

Vital

He said that while the support had not been able to save all businesses, the majority would be in a position to get back to trading – but that flexibility and tapered support would be needed in the coming months.

He said: “We know unfortunately there are businesses that have fallen through the cracks and some will continue to fall through the cracks but the support that is out there has, in the main, at least helped businesses to survive.”

He added: “But continued support is vital and we would always call on the banks to behave sensibly.

“It is far to easy to slam the shutters down on a business where the owner has done everything they can. Business needs support, not beating up.”

Councils are also planning for the launch of the next series of ‘Restart’ grants in early April.

Mr Potts said: “Looking forward we have the Restart grants coming up at the start of April and that will be worth between £2,667-£18,000 per eligible business alongside another round of discretionary funding and we are due to receive more guidance about the funds from Government imminently.