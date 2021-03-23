MOOand BOOM owner Maddie Ashbrook

Maddie Ashbrook, director of sustainable lifestyle and well-being business MOOand BOOM, has signed a lease on the former Bowen’s store in 10 Green End, which has undergone a refurbishment ahead of hopefully welcoming customers next month.

Her business is based around the well-being of people as well as the environment, and her products are sourced with sustainable wholesalers from the UK.

Her ethically sourced products include homewares, lighting, textiles, fragrance and aromatherapy, crystal healing, pre-loved as well as sustainable fashion.

Maddie has used the pandemic to launch her business with the help of her mum Stella.

"Having been made redundant last March and having to move home from London were I was working for an American company as product coordinator I decided with the help of my mum to launch a sustainable business in lifestyle and well-being," she said. "The module of the business is about community and supporting charities local to us each month as well as our homestyle and well-being products having a clean carbon footprint.

"The shop looks fantastic after its refurbishment. The space for retail is beautiful and our shed, which is filled with aromatherapy, smells divine. The studio, which is a great space for workshops and fitness, is light and airy, and due to restrictions will be able to be sociably-distanced enough that people can communicate and feel safe.

"I just want to get open and for us to meet lovely like-minded customers."

Stella, who has been involved in the wholesale fashion industry for many years as well as being a specialist auctioneer in decorative arts and collectables, will be bringing her expertise to the business sourcing antique and unique pieces.

Store manager Dana Griffiths also has over 30 years in retail and will be on hand to advise on choice pieces needed for homes workshops, health and well-being as well as marketing for the workshops and studio space.

Looking ahead, Maddie is optimistic for the future after believing she has spotted a gap in the market for her venture.

"There will always be challenges with business rates and rents, but I am hoping that the Government will see sense and realise for us to grow and support our community they need to support us.