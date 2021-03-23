Friday hub marks 12-month anniversary with new networking record

One of the hub meetings in progress

A total of 76 people attended the latest meeting of the Shropshire Business Zoom Room – with 17 new faces swelling the ranks of the hugely popular weekly event as it marked its first anniversary.

The free Friday session – a collaboration between the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and leading business specialists Good2Great – has received rave reviews from businesses across the area since it was launched.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman said the group – which is open to all businesses in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin – continued to go from strength to strength.

“We have been absolutely thrilled with the success of the Friday Hub, with the latest session proving to be the biggest yet,” said Emma.

“The sessions were born out of a desire to offer the business community a place to come together and share their experiences of the pandemic, as well as giving them practical support and advice.

“We’ve been told they are now the biggest in the region and are delighted that they have proved so invaluable to so many businesses.”

Johnny Themans of Good2Great facilitates the sessions, which also feature guest appearances from some of the very best business experts in the region.

“The sessions have not only helped businesses learn from the specialists we have featured, but they also learn from each other and get the chance to make new contacts and forge new friendships.

“It has proven to be a winning formula and the feedback we have received has been hugely positive.”

Shrewsbury-based integral health specialist Ben Calder was among the businesses to praise the sessions.

“During the lockdown, the zoom room sessions run by Johnny, Good2Great and the Marches Growth Hub have been really useful to help keep me in frame to develop my business and help hold my sanity for finding a way to move my business forward during these really difficult times. Thank you so much to the team and for all the networking it enabled.”

Newport businesswoman Susanne Finlay-Bearblock said the Friday session was the highlight of the week.

“A wide variety of knowledgeable speakers, with expert facilitation by Good2Great. Really appreciate the interaction and suggestions that flow from other attendees in the breakout rooms. Thanks also to Marches Growth Hub Shropshire for supporting the sessions.”

And Shrewsbury-based personal and professional coach Gayle Hudson added: “I've been joining the Good2Great Friday morning business support sessions and can't rate them highly enough. It's been a great source of information and ideas and support.”