Shropshire superstore phone orders boom

Stans superstore in St Martins is doing free deliveries to vulnerable shoppers over 60. Pictured from left Rob Faulks and Andrew Faulks

Stans superstore at St Martins introduced the service for its customers in the first lockdown last March, taking delivery orders over the phone.

The deliveries waned in the summer but Andrew Faulks says that just before and after Christmas the uptake soared.

"As an independent store it is difficult to offer online shopping," he said.

"However many of our customers do not use computers or the internet and so, by taking their orders for delivery over the phone we are providing a service for those who may not be catered for elsewhere."

He said Stans had a team of staff able to take the delivery orders on the phone.