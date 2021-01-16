Shropshire superstore phone orders boom

By Sue AustinSt MartinsBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A supermarket says its telephone ordering service has gone from strength to strength again since the new lockdown.

Stans superstore in St Martins is doing free deliveries to vulnerable shoppers over 60. Pictured from left Rob Faulks and Andrew Faulks
Stans superstore in St Martins is doing free deliveries to vulnerable shoppers over 60. Pictured from left Rob Faulks and Andrew Faulks

Stans superstore at St Martins introduced the service for its customers in the first lockdown last March, taking delivery orders over the phone.

The deliveries waned in the summer but Andrew Faulks says that just before and after Christmas the uptake soared.

"As an independent store it is difficult to offer online shopping," he said.

"However many of our customers do not use computers or the internet and so, by taking their orders for delivery over the phone we are providing a service for those who may not be catered for elsewhere."

He said Stans had a team of staff able to take the delivery orders on the phone.

Other staff were ensuring Covid secure measures were followed in and outside the building for the protection of customers and employees.

Business
News
Coronavirus
Health
St Martins
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News