Tom takes up a fresh challenge

Daniel Wheeler, Danvac managing director, with apprentice Tom Ellis

Shrewsbury-based Danvac Ltd has recruited Tom Ellis as an electrical engineer.

The firm manufactures and installs lifting equipment, parts and components to industries such as glass, wood and steel.

During the autumn of last year, Danvac acknowledged the need for additional engineers and decided to offer an apprenticeship.

Daniel Wheeler, Danvac managing director, said: “The business was looking to plan ahead, we have an ageing workforce and need to look at the future. The apprenticeship route means we can shape, grow and mould a young talent.

"We have extremely skilled staff who can pass on their skills, knowledge and experience, and can offer so much to an apprentice who is eager to learn.

“Tom came across as a proactive young man. I liked that he has travelled and has some get up and go.He came across mature and keen to learn. We could see him fitting in with the team.”

Prior to being offered the apprenticeship, Tom admitted he was at a “crossroads” in his life.

He had some prior manufacturing experience, but travelled for six months to Australia and returned to the UK at a really difficult time in the job market. Tom found he was applying for jobs and not hearing anything back.

Tom said: “I wanted to find something that would offer me a good trade and a long-term career. I am aware of apprenticeships, but I hadn’t realised what great opportunities were out there until I spotted the advert for this vacancy.

“I can openly say that my attitude to apprenticeships has changed. Danvac really want to train and guide me into a long-term career, I am very thankful.”