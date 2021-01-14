AceOn backs Prince Charles’ new Earth Charter

AceOn managing director Richard Partington

The Prince is urging firms to do more to protect the planet and its natural resources by joining his Terra Carta – or Earth Charter – scheme, which also aims to raise £7.3 billion to invest in the natural world.

AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington said the company was delighted to be among the first to officially pledge its support to the campaign.

“Prince Charles has been a global leader in environmental matters for the last 50 years, and the Terra Carta brings together many of the issues on which he has campaigned in that time.

“AceOn is proud to throw its support behind the Prince’s work and will do everything we can to help meet the sustainable development and environmental goals the Prince sets out in his new charter.

“Our work to develop pioneering new systems to harvest and store renewable energy in a way which reduces carbon emissions and fights fuel poverty is very much aligned to the key targets the Prince has set out in the charter.

“We are particularly pleased to see his acknowledgement of the need for net zero commitments to be achieved by 2050 and, where possible, much sooner. We are also fully supportive of his call to set more ambitious timelines to drive immediate action and continuous innovation and improvement.”

Prince Charles’ initiative – named after the Magna Carta of 1215 which enshrined the basic rights of citizens – asks companies to agree to almost 100 actions in order to become more sustainable and "put nature, people and the planet at the heart of global value creation" over the next decade.

They include supporting international agreements on the climate, biodiversity and desertification, backing efforts to protect half of the planet by 2050, and making investment and financial decision which support sustainability.

The Prince said: “I am making an urgent appeal to leaders, from all sectors and from around the world, to give their support to this Terra Carta, to bring prosperity into harmony with nature, people and the planet over the coming decade.

“I can only encourage, in particular, those in industry and finance to provide practical leadership to this common project, as only they are able to mobilise the innovation, scale and resources that are required to transform our global economy.”

Telford-based AceOn has developed an innovative Virtual Power Plant which uses the latest battery storage technology and smart energy management software to allow homes to capture solar energy and then store it in the most efficient and environmentally-friendly way for later use.

The system drives down electricity costs for the homeowner or tenant, makes the most efficient use possible of renewable energy and also provides a revenue stream when the surplus power is sold back to the National Grid.