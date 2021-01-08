Nursery and restaurant planned for Market Drayton business park

Four separate planning applications have been submitted to Shropshire Council for the new buildings at Market Drayton’s Tern Valley Business Park, which developer Redstart Construction Ltd says will bring a welcome jobs boost to the town.

The proposals for the final part of phase two of the business park will fill in the land between the existing phase one site, which includes the large Müller factory, and the open space at Longford Turning, known as Damson Wood Walk, which is itself subject to a controversial application for 97 homes.

The latest business park plans would see a children’s nursery, restaurant and large business unit constructed to the front of the site, off Shrewsbury Road, with the remaining buildings further back.

A design and access statement by Sammons Architectural Ltd, agent to the applicant, says: “The proposed development would contribute to the aims of adopted development plan policies and support specific measures to assist market town regeneration.

“It would also provide for some social benefits supporting the aims of these policies to support prosperous communities.

Job creation

“The proposal would also generate significant economic benefits most notably but not limited to job creation, economic output and further inward investment.

“The layout, scale and appearance of the proposals respond positively to the site and will not result in any detrimental impact on neighbouring land users and its overall form design and appearance is in keeping and consistent with surrounding development sympathetic to this edge of town location.

“This proposal…would create jobs in a sustainable settlement, assist the economic health of Market Drayton and its rural hinterland and add quality, contemporary employment buildings to the town’s environment.”

It would bring the total number of units in phase two of the business park to 102, with the rest already built or under construction.

The site will be accessed from the existing turning off Shrewsbury Road, and parking will be provided for each unit. There will also be a footpath linking to existing residential areas to the east of the site.