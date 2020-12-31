Interest in Bridgnorth sailing club soars throughout lockdown

Linda Harrison, Maria Roche, David Partridge and Matt Turner at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

David Partridge, treasurer of Chelmarsh Sailing Club, said there had been a 600 per cent increase in Stand Up Paddleboarding members over the last 12 months.

The figures come as, according to research by Daffodil Hotel, online searches for Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) increased by 805 per cent in the six months following the country’s first lockdown.

From November 2019 to March 2020, there were 20,300 searches from people looking to research and take part in the water sport, compared to 183,800 searches from April to October this year.

Mr Partridge said his club, near Bridgnorth, has seen the correlation, having been nominated as the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA) Club of the Year as a result of the growing interest.

He said: “At Chelmarsh Sailing Club we have seen a huge increase in enquiries around paddle boarding.”

“Recently we have seen many people booking our Christmas paddle boarding vouchers which provide a course in 2021.

“We have tried to understand the reasons for this; coronavirus has certainly had a huge impact, as people look for safe local outdoor activities and have chosen not to undertake foreign holidays.

“The interest is however deeper than this. Paddle boarding is an activity that families can enjoy, and as a sport it is very accessible. We have had many people come on courses ranging from six-year-olds to 80-year-olds.

David Partridge and Linda Harrison at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

“What we have found is that people enjoy meeting others in a socially distanced way. Almost by definition you are distanced on paddle boards, and the exercise, beauty of the surroundings and mindfulness associated with it has had a huge impact on not just physical but mental health.

“Our club members only social media pages have prospered with great banter, ideas and tips and techniques being shared, along with stunning photographs.

“This online community has helped preserve the friendliness and accessibility of the club. It almost feels as if water-based sport has provided a safe return to activity for many people who cannot take part in team sports, but more than that it provides activity for the newcomer, experienced person, athlete or social paddler or sailor.

“Sailing has also shown an increase with many ex-sailors returning to the sport and with working from home more people can take advantage of not just weekend but also mid-week sailing.

“We also have many key workers finding the release from work an essential part of maintaining the work-life balance.”

Mr Partridge says the club is delighted to have been nominated for a special award.

“All this interest has led to the club thriving and indeed we are delighted to have been nominated as RYA Club of the Year. This recognises the drive toward opening the club up to more people and providing a safe and fun way to get involved in sailing and paddle boarding.

“The clubs latest plan is also to introduce open water swimming sessions in 2021, again recognising the huge increase in interest this survey demonstrates.”