Shropshire shopkeepers trying to stay positive despite impact of a Covid Christmas

Christmas shoppers brave the rain in Telford

But with another mutant strain of Covid around and millions more people being moved into Tier 4, the prospects for businesses in Shropshire do not look good.

The county remains in Tier 2 for now but with infection rates rising, tighter restrictions could soon be on the way.

Mark Derham, who is owner of Bridge Cafe in Oswestry, as well as a director of Oswestry Bid and chairman of the town's chamber of commerce, said: "It's the last thing that anybody needs. It's going to affect the high street, but it's also going to affect every business.

"I can't see any other way out of it. You have to assume the politicians know what they are doing and are doing the best they can. It's going to be very challenging.

"January is always a difficult month anyway. Hopefully traders have had some good news and a chance to claw a bit back over the Christmas period.

"Hopefully there will be the support from central government. Money has been made available in lockdown before and the furlough scheme has been extended, so that is good news. But that's just moving the problem further down the line.

"My thanks go out to people who have been supporting local businesses. I'm sure it has been greatly appreciated by smaller traders.

"I think it has been quieter than usual for everyone. I don't think there has been the spending frenzy that there usually is at Christmas."

Christmas shoppers in Shrewsbury town centre

Gill Gradwell, owner of Cooking Kneads in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, has been buoyed by the support that shops have received in December, but is steeling herself for a tough January.

"There have been positives to take. We've been able to upgrade our website.

"The support has been amazing. It's been all about supporting local. For me it has not been as busy as it usually is, but I don't think we could have coped if the footfall was at the usual level due to Covid restrictions.

"It has been really positive, but you've got to make the most of it now to offset what is going to come in the new year.

"I think it has made people support local more, they're realising you've got to use it or lose it. If you don't shop local, the high street will die."

Stacey Hill from Oberon, also on Wyle Cop, said: "It's been really busy. Shrewsbury has really done well and the support for our town has been absolutely amazing. It is a worry about whether we're going into Tier 4. We don't really know what to do about our sale.

"We were planning to start it on the 28th but we don't know if we'll be open. We might have to delay it until we reopen if shops do have to close.

"I think people have enjoyed shopping local. They can't shop anywhere else at the moment. I think they will continue to in the new year as well. There are a lot of people that haven't really been out who have been shielding. They will want to come and shop in the sales.

"I think if we do go into lockdown, it won't be for long. With people coming home for Christmas, numbers (of Covid cases) probably will go up. But I'm hopeful we won't go into Tier 4. If we do, we'll ride the storm and come out of the other end like we always do."

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Shopping Centre, added: "Spend has been very strong with shoppers definitely coming to the centre with a clear mission to spend with their preferred brands.