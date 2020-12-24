Firm which runs hotel in Telford fined thousands of pounds for food hygiene offences

Mercure Telford Madeley Court

It comes after an inspection was carried out at Mercure Telford Madeley Court in February 2019.

Inspectors found dirty and damaged surfaces, walls, floors and equipment.

There was also out of date and mouldy food, no antibacterial spray, soap or means of hand drying at wash basins.

The inspection revealed staff were inadequately trained and supervised and there was no checking of safe food temperature or procedure to protect against cross contamination of allergens.

THG No 3 Ltd based in Honiley, Warwick, and its operations director Ravi Kathuria pleaded guilty to six charges under the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations 2013 at an appearance before magistrates in September last year.

In February 2018, a food hygiene inspection at the same hotel found a number of similar offences for which THG No 3 Ltd was prosecuted and fined £20,000.

There were still failings at further inspections in February and July 2019.

Its rating from the July inspection was two, meaning 'improvement necessary'.

Sentencing the company and its director for the new offences on Wednesday at Shropshire Magistrates Court, sitting in Telford, District Judge Kevin Graco said: “I ask myself, who in reality would choose to eat at such a venue of the state of filth in the kitchen area?"

Photographs shown to the court demonstrated that conditions were similar to 2018.

THG No.3 was fined £12,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,447.71.

Mr Kathuria was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,447.71.

Mr Graco said that in light of the pandemic any fine would be a massive burden on the company and he did not wish to put it out of business

Speaking after the hearing, Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “This second prosecution against the same company for a repeat of similar offences shows why the work of our food hygiene inspectors is so important in keeping people safe.

"They make hundreds of visits every year to make sure that the food handled, served and sold at the premises is safe for people to eat.