Marston's takes over running of 150 Welsh pubs from SA Brain - protecting 1,300 jobs

Marston's chief executive Ralph Findlay

Contracts have been signed that will safeguard up to 1,300 jobs.

Wolverhampton-based Marston's will take over operations at Cardiff-based Brains' portfolio of 156 pubs across Wales with a combination of leased and management contract arrangements.

They will continue to be run under the Brains brand, and will still sell the Welsh brewer's beer.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “We have worked closely with the management team and the SA Brain family to collaborate on a mutually beneficial transaction that safeguards the future of Wales’ leading pub company, enabling these great pubs to have a stable and successful future, and securing 1,300 hospitality jobs in Wales.

“This transaction is entirely consistent with Marston’s long-term strategy as a focused pub operator and strengthens our representation in South and West Wales, whilst protecting the heritage and independence of an iconic Welsh business.

"These high quality pubs are a great fit with our existing estate and will benefit from Marston’s scale and operational expertise to further unlock their excellent long-term potential.

"We look forward to the pub teams joining us and to welcoming guests and the communities which they serve, back into these pubs as the country emerges from the pandemic over the weeks and months ahead.”

Heritage

Brains' chairman John Rhys said: “This agreement marks the formation of a lasting strategic relationship with Marston’s which secures the future of Brains’ pubs and 1,300 of our employees within them.

"We know and trust Marston’s to be excellent custodians of our pubs and, whilst this is not a decision we have taken lightly, we are confident that both our pubs – and our pubs teams - will thrive under their stewardship.

"Furthermore, this transaction enables Brains to recapitalise its balance sheet and continue its long heritage as an independent entity, preserving this great Welsh business for generations to come.

"We thank all our stakeholders and our advisers, Evercore, for their steadfast support which has enabled us to achieve this transaction in these unprecedented times.”

Recent trading restrictions in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic have put huge pressure on the Welsh business.

The 138-year-old family business closed down all its pubs a few weeks ago after new rules that meant they would have to close at 6pm, and are not allowed to sell alcohol.