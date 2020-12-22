Telford & Wrekin Council becomes first Midland’s local authority to partner with Make UK

Councillor David Wright

The council has partnered with Make UK, which celebrates and champions British manufacturing, creating a supportive environment for businesses to thrive, innovate and compete.

At a challenging time for all businesses, the council said it is looking forward to working collaboratively with Make UK to support the manufacturing sector and to help build a platform for the survival and evolution of regional manufacturing.

Manufacturing employment is extremely strong in the Telford area, accounting for 15.7 per cent of total employment, well above the national average of 8.1 per cent.

Telford manufacturers must be supported to access targeted areas of automation and technology to improve the town’s productivity and general competitiveness, the council said.

Reputation

Councillor David Wright, council cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Telford has a national reputation for its manufacturing excellence and the pioneering work of many of our businesses.

“That reputation has helped us win significant new investment into the borough in recent times, most notably with the arrival of Canadian giant Magna Cosma, the largest foreign direct investment win into the UK for 10 years.

"We want to build on this reputation and, through this exciting new collaboration, help promote further growth by sharing the borough’s success stories and helping other businesses to benefit and adapt to the changing business world."

Charlotte Horobin, Make UK region director, said: “I am really excited to work along side Telford & Wrekin Council in supporting their manufacturing agenda and businesses.