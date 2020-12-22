Holidays specialist TUI opens new Shrewsbury store

Store manager Hannah Jones and deputy manager Emma Kingston are pictured with colleagues Charlotte Barker, Leah Willner, Alisha Craig, Katie Williams and Lucy Hickson

It combines two previously existing stores in the town – in Mardol and St Mary's – into a bigger store located on Pride Hill.

The new store features personal booths where customers will be able to discuss their holiday plans and access reviews and excursions for potential destinations with staff who will be on hand to offer their knowledge and a personalised holiday planning service.

The team of staff in the new store is made up of colleagues from both the Mardol and St Mary's stores, bringing over 70 years of retail experience between them.

Health and safety measures have also been introduced in the store, including social distancing rules and desks that will be sanitised between every visit and separated by Perspex screens.

Store manager Hannah Jones, who previously managed the store in Mardol, said: “We’re delighted to open this fantastic new holiday design store and in such a prime location for our customers.