Coronavirus: Calls to provide Shropshire businesses with pre-Christmas reassurance

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

In the wake of the introduction of a new Tier 4, and growing concerns around a new strain of Covid-19 which could be even more contagious than the first, the chamber said companies were in urgent need of reassurance.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber chief executive, said: “It is clear that ministers across all four nations are going to be considering even tougher measures in the weeks to come.

“Many Shropshire firms are already on the edge after this disastrous year, and it would be unconscionable for further restrictions or closures to be announced without a more comprehensive package of support in place.

“Businesses need the confidence that ministers will stand by them through an uncertain year ahead.”

Mr Sheehan added: “Christmas was already effectively cancelled for many businesses, but the news headlines of the past few days will have only heightened fears there is still a prolonged period of pain ahead.

“We understand that the Government must act on public health concerns, but it must also address the economic consequences of its actions too.

“Will there be more help for firms being forced to shut their doors - and for those who have paid for stock which they now can’t sell? What support will there be for companies whose cashflow projections have once again been thrown into chaos?