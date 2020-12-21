Reconomy makes international acquisition

Reconomy has reached an agreement to acquire Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) based in Munich, Germany.

RLG provides end-to-end solutions for returns management and environmental compliance to businesses in over 80 countries worldwide, helping customers deal with the increasing environmental, regulatory and logistical demands facing businesses today.

Turnover for RLG in 2020 is forecast to be greater than £150 million, which when combined with the existing Reconomy Group, takes pro-forma 2020 revenues above £465 million.

This is the second overseas acquisition for the Reconomy Group, building upon that of Noventiz, based in Cologne and announced in October.

Paul Cox, Reconomy’s CEO, said: “This is a hugely exciting move for the Reconomy Group. Having taken our first step into the international market a few weeks ago, the acquisition of RLG gives us a truly global presence.

"It’s a major event in our journey, of which we are very proud. Looking at the consumer trends that will affect businesses going forward within the circular economy, we believe that broadening our capability – adding reverse logistics alongside our core resource management and environmental compliance offering – will ultimately bring significant benefit to Reconomy customers in the years to come. We’re delighted to welcome RLG’s experienced management team and all of their colleagues into the Reconomy family."

Patrick Wiedemann, RLG CEO, added: “After an outstanding development of RLG in the past years, positioning the group as a leading global market player in the reverse logistics space with highly innovative solutions, we are now looking very much forward to continuing this success story as part of Reconomy Group.

"This enables us to now move to the next phase of our strategic development and further expand our service offering.