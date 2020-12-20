Christmas markets spread cheer around Powys town

Llanfyllin's Christmas Market is back. Pictured from left, Councillors Sophie Nazar, Jane Carrington, Mayor Peter Lewis, Alison Alexander and Julian Raymond-Sandy

Town councillors in Llanfyllin wanted to help out local traders affected by the lack of Christmas markets this year and so set up a spread out market across the town.

Councillor Alison Alexander said it was really nice to be able to support local traders.

"In recent years we have had big markets, last year's was huge," she said.

"So everyone was really sad we couldn't do that this year. Instead we tried to think of something we could do, being careful and safe.

"So we thought, if we spread out the markets over the town, on a number of days, we can make it into a fun event.

"We held it over three Saturdays, 8am to 2pm each day. The second one was a big one, this weekend I think people were buying last minute gifts.

"We had a great array of things on offer, from honey to beeswax candles, a crafts lady making handmade items, Christmas decorations, table centrepieces, hats, scarves, and even woodwork. There was a really nice array of items."

Alison said they have a great team of councillors and it was a real team effort to get everything sorted.

"Jane Carrington, the deputy mayor who has really been the driving force behind this, went round all the traders at the end of the day and they said they were really pleased with the turn out," she added.

"People needed something to look forward to.

"One of our traders, the honey man, said 32 markets were cancelled this year he was supposed to trade at.

"So anything we could do to try and give people a chance to some money this Christmas, we wanted to. It was really fun to organise as well.

"Each week there was something that made us worry we would have to cancel, like other markets being completely overrun and having to close.

"But everything was spread out and safe. It has been a really tough time for people and we wanted to try and help local traders and give them somewhere to sell their produce.