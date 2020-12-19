Turkey treats as Market Drayton food bank teams up with farm enterprise

Ben Hollins and Charlotte Hollins

With generous food donations and support from several individuals and local businesses, the community-owned farm and local Foodbank are putting together Christmas food hampers containing fresh, locally-sourced turkey and vegetables, plus some treats.

Staff from the farm will be delivering the goodies to clients of the Foodbank on Christmas eve, while recipients living alone will receive a ready-prepared meal that they just need to pop in the oven.

Foodbank Manager Helen McSherry said: “It all started when I received a phone call from someone who wanted to make a donation specifically to go towards supplying turkeys for Christmas.

"Normally our food packages are made up of non-perishable foods rather than fresh food because we don’t have the storage facilities, but I wanted to see if it was something we could make happen.

“I contacted Fordhall and they stepped in to help, donating some food items to the hampers and even offering to deliver them. This is the first time we have been able to do something like this and I think everyone who receives them will be very grateful.”

Support

Following the initial donation towards the turkeys, the Foodbank received more calls from people and businesses wanting to support the initiative.

Fordhall Farm Manager Charlotte Hollins added: “We have been honoured to be part of spreading some Christmas cheer with the Market Drayton Foodbank.

"We have donated some items to the hampers and our turkey supplier, Adlingtons also contributed towards the costs of the turkeys.

"It is so important to support everyone in our community; this year more than ever. We have been supporting clients of the foodbank since October through another project at the farm and this was a natural extension to that.

"We are privileged to be playing a part in their family Christmas this year.