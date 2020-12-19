Shropshire sopping centre bosses expecting bumper festive trading

Pride Hill in Shrewsbury is expected to be busy this weekend

Opening hours at Shrewsbury’s Darwin and Pride Hill and Telford shopping centres will also be extended in the evenings to cope with demand as bosses aim to attract good footfall over the next few days.

Meanwhile opening hours at Telford Shopping Centre will be extended to 9pm all week from Monday.

The centre has seen more than 500,000 visitors since the latest lockdown ended on December 2, thrilling its bosses who said that its location and the variety of brands on offer was working in its favour despite the pandemic crisis.

Glyn Morrow, of the Telford centre today said: "We expect to continue to out perform over the weekend."

The centre last weekend reported that it has outperformed its initial trading expectations by 22 per cent since the four-week lockdown.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “The shopping centres have something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift, or wanting to meet Santa.

“We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to the centres this weekend and in the coming days when they can find those last minute Christmas gifts, and enjoy a safe shopping experience.