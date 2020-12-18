BT jobs drive for 164 new recruits

An Openreach engineer at work

The new roles, across Staffordshire, Shropshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, will enable the company – part of BT – to continue improving service levels across its existing networks, whilst building and connecting more customers to its new ultrafast full fibre broadband network.

The new regional jobs include 82 in the West Midlands, 18 in Staffordshire and three in Shropshire.

Overall, more than 5,300 new UK-based engineering jobs are being created, including more than 2,500 full-time jobs in Openreach’s own service and network build divisions, as well as an estimated 2,800 positions in its UK supply chain, through partners such as Kelly Group, Kier, MJ Quinn and Telent.