BT jobs drive for 164 new recruits

Openreach has bucked the economic trend by creating 164 West Midlands engineering jobs, which are to be filled next year.

An Openreach engineer at work

The new roles, across Staffordshire, Shropshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, will enable the company – part of BT – to continue improving service levels across its existing networks, whilst building and connecting more customers to its new ultrafast full fibre broadband network.

The new regional jobs include 82 in the West Midlands, 18 in Staffordshire and three in Shropshire.

Overall, more than 5,300 new UK-based engineering jobs are being created, including more than 2,500 full-time jobs in Openreach’s own service and network build divisions, as well as an estimated 2,800 positions in its UK supply chain, through partners such as Kelly Group, Kier, MJ Quinn and Telent.

The UK’s largest digital infrastructure firm has separately made a commitment to upgrade all 27,000 Openreach vehicles – the second largest commercial fleet in the UK – to electric by 2030.

