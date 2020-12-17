Village pharmacy finds new owner

Highley Pharmacy has been bought by MSN Pharm Ltd, which operates a small group of pharmacies across the region.
The High Street pharmacy dispenses an average of 7,400 items per month.
The business was previously owned by Giles Evans, who decided to sell to look towards retirement.
Carl Steer, director at specialist business property adviser Christie & Co which handled the sale, said: “Four offers were received for the business, but it wasn’t until MSN showed serious interest that my client felt ‘right’ about the sale. He knew his approach to the business and his staff would be suitable, so a sale was agreed and progressed to completion without any issues arising.”
Highley Pharmacy was sold off an asking price of £950,000 plus freehold.