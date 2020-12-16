Shropshire businesses warned of a no-deal Brexit

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight

Anton Gunter, managing director at Global Freight Services in Telford, said even in the event of a deal, from January onwards the cost of goods to consumers will be impacted by the exit from the EU single market.

It comes as EU and UK negotiators have restarted talks this week of a post-Brexit trade deal in the hopes of securing a mutual agreement before December 31.

Both parties confirmed at the weekend there had been enough progress for negotiations to extend past the initial deadline on Sunday.

Mr Gunter said: "Whilst optimism should be high on everybody’s mind with Christmas just around the corner, people really do need to prepare for a very likely no-deal Brexit and also understand that, even in the event of a deal, from January onwards the cost of goods to consumers will be impacted by our exit from the EU single market.

"If the Government does manage to strike a trade deal with Europe, the UK is still going to experience delays and changes in process due to the new customs procedures.

"A deal will not mean that the general public will not be affected. Higher than usual rates of haulage, the cost of customs clearance and the reluctance of some suppliers in Europe to assist with the process, means that UK-based consumers are going to have to pay a little more for transport costs and this will once again mean, a potential rise in the cost of everyday goods.

“In the event of a no-deal exit, increased duties and taxes will also be added to this ever-growing cost.

“But it’s not all doom and gloom, various trade deals have been concluded, Vietnam being the latest one to sign up to a deal in a post Brexit world. This means that business can carry on doing trade with little or no post Brexit blues with the rest of the world.”

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber's director of business, added: "This is a very frustrating time for Shropshire businesses as they anxiously wait for decisions about the terms of trade with the EU from January.