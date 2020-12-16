New gym hoping it will work out

A new gym has opened in Telford despite the current restrictions due to coronavirus

Foundry Gym Telford has just opened its doors at Kendall Business Park, in Stafford Park, attracting a stream of fitness fanatics who have been keen to try out the facilities which are accessible around the clock.

The operators said there are also vacancies for six apprentices looking for placements.

It is the latest in the 24-hour franchise group which also has sites in Walsall, Stafford, Dudley, Wolverhampton and West Bromwich with plans to open another in Cannock in the new year.

Edward Cannan, Foundry Gym Telford owner, says: “We opened our state-of-the-art facility on Sunday and we’ve had a very good response so far.

“We’ve been doing a lot of promoting on social media and some leaflet drops to tell people that we’re here and that approach seems to be working.

The new Foundry Gym Telford has opened its doors in with Neil Timms and Edward Cannan

“The gym has been busy with people coming inside. It may seem like an odd time to start a business amid a pandemic, but the gym industry is booming.

"We had hoped to get up and running in October, but we’re here now. We’ve set up from scratch in what was previously an empty warehouse.”

The new venture is part of the Foundry Gym chain which was launched in Walsall.

“The brand has got a good reputation in the fitness community and people got quite excited when we announced that we were setting one up in Telford. We’re on two-storeys, we have olympic style lift platforms, an astro turf and sled run facilities.