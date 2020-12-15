New jobs created Shropshire joinery business expands

Wooden Luxury has bucked the national trend to grow its business, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company – which produces bespoke wooden products, including windows, doors, kitchens, garages and gardens – has its head office in Bridgnorth as well as branches in Birmingham and The Cotswolds.

It currently employs a 15-strong team of master craftsman with more than 100 years’ combined expertise – and is now preparing to take on four new members of staff due to increasing demand for its luxury products.

Managing director Chris Holland, said: “Since our launch in 2002, we have prided ourselves on providing our customers with quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

“We have helped thousands of customers transform their homes with quality wooden products, which are created and installed by our master craftsmen to fit every kind of shape and size of opening.

“We work hard to ensure that our work conforms to the period appearance of every building and have built a reputation for quality and customer service.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created challenging times for all businesses, but we are delighted to have been able to continue providing home improvements across the country.

“More people are choosing to improve their homes rather than move so our services are more in demand than ever.